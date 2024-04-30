(Bloomberg) -- Haiti’s transitional council named a new prime minister to try to restore order in a nation overrun by gangs, local media reported.

In a meeting Tuesday, the council elected former Minister of Sports Fritz Belizaire to be the country’s new prime minister, according to local media outlet Le Nouvelliste. The council also appointed Edgard Leblanc Fils — the former president of Haiti’s senate — to be the new president of the group, the newspaper said.

Backed by the international community, the council was formed in hopes of bringing order to the nation that has been in chaos since the 2021 murder of President Jovenel Moise and the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry in March.

Gangs now control swathes of the capital and much of the countryside, as the nation awaits word on when a Kenyan-led multinational security force that’s expected to be deployed to the country.

