{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Nov 10, 2023

    Canopy Growth Corp. reports net loss of $324.8 million in second quarter

    The Canadian Press

    We’re going to eliminate the drag caused by Biosteel as we make business changes: Canopy Growth CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Canopy Growth Corp. says its net loss for the second quarter was $324.8 million, compared with $305.8 million a year earlier.

    The company says its net loss from continuing operations was $148.2 million, compared with $196.5 million during the same quarter last year. 

    Revenues for the quarter were $82.1 million, down from $100.4 million a year earlier. 

    The company says its Canadian cannabis business delivered its third consecutive quarter of organic revenue growth while significantly reducing costs. 

    This September, the company obtained creditor protection for BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. and said it intends to sell the business.

    In August, the company announced it had signed a deal to sell the Hershey building in Smiths Falls, Ont., back to the chocolate maker for around $53 million. 

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2023.