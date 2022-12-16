(Bloomberg) -- Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time this year as infections rise across the country.

Lightfoot isn’t experiencing symptoms, but she will work from home and follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a statement on Friday. The diagnosis comes as she’s campaigning for mayoral elections in February.

Coronavirus infections are spreading across the US, prompting some states to talk about reimposing masking requirements. In Illinois, 74 counties have elevated levels of Covid-19, according to the CDC. The Illinois Department of Public Health has said it expects a surge in cases during the holiday season.

“I am thankfully not experiencing symptoms which I attribute to being vaccinated and fully boosted,” said Lightfoot, who also contracted the virus in January. “This is a reminder to get vaccinated and boosted this holiday season to keep you and your loved ones healthy and safe.”

