(Bloomberg) -- Chile rejected the second proposal for a new constitution in as many years, highlighting the failure of the nation’s political system to channel social demands into a new set of basic laws.

One of the country’s main right-wing parties, which had helped draft the current proposal, conceded defeat on Sunday with 54% of votes tallied: 55% of the them were against the text and 45% in favor. The result, broadly in line with recent polls, means that the current charter dating from the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship will remain in place.

Local assets will likely see a muted reaction as the result confirms expectations that Chile’s market-friendly rules will remain intact. The outcome provides some certainty, given that President Gabriel Boric’s administration has promised not to seek a third attempt at a new charter. Still, it stands to fuel voter discontent with politics and also represents a huge disappointment for thousands who had taken to the streets to rewrite the constitution.

Boric will likely cast the rejection as a victory against the political right and his 2021 election rival Jose Antonio Kast, whose Partido Republicano helped to lead the latest rewrite, Nicholas Watson, managing director at Teneo, wrote in a report. Still, Boric “failed on one of his core objectives – to replace the 1980 constitution.”

The proposed text drew scrutiny over its divisiveness. Detractors said the new constitution would have jeopardized Chile’s limited abortion rights and entrenched the private sector’s power in areas like healthcare and education to the detriment of poor families. It was also criticized for falling short in its protection of the environment and workers’ rights.

Meanwhile, supporters said it would have sparked economic growth and provided needed help in controlling clandestine migration and fighting crime.

While opinion surveys released in the weeks before Sunday’s vote had indicated rising support for the new text, they consistently showed a greater percentage of voters inclined to reject the proposal.

Last week, Fitch Ratings Inc. reaffirmed Chile’s sovereign credit rating and dismissed concerns that the referendum on a new constitution would lead to changes in the nation’s economic model.

Still, Chile watchers warn the rejection keeps risks of more social unrest alive. Some analysts don’t rule out another push for a new constitution further on, with debate likely heating up before the 2025 presidential election.

Last year, Chileans rejected a separate charter drawn up largely by leftists and independents that was criticized for the radical changes it would have entailed. Some of its most controversial proposals included the elimination of the Senate and the creation of a parallel justice system for indigenous communities.

The process of drafting a new charter came in response to widespread social unrest starting in late 2019. At that point, an increase in subway fares evolved into broader demands to fight inequality, improve public services and reform the country’s political system. It also sparked riots and arson attacks.

