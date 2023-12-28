(Bloomberg) -- A former senior official at the People’s Bank of China has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for taking bribes and leaking state secrets, Caixin reported.

Sun Guofeng, formerly head of the PBOC’s monetary policy department, used his position and leaked policy information in exchange for a total of 21 million yuan ($3 million) in bribes between 2002 and 2020, the Chinese financial news outlet said in a report Thursday. Some of the policy information was still classified as secret and helped others profit from their trading, according to the report.

The Supreme People’s Procuratorate, which acts as a public prosecutor, disclosed the case in a press conference Thursday without fully identifying Sun, according to local media. Caixin in its report matched the description of the case to Sun’s experience.

Sun also accessed inside information related to a Shanghai-listed company’s merger-and-acquisition plans through an executive at a securities firm and netted more than 11 million yuan by trading in the companies’ stocks between 2014 and 2015, according to Caixin. Sun was fined 13.1 million yuan in a ruling in July.

The probe into Sun’s dealings began in May 2022, part of a multiyear anti-corruption campaign in the financial industry that has ensnared more than 100 officials across institutions. Another senior PBOC official, Fan Yifei was arrested in June for taking ”massive” amounts of bribes, among other allegations.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.