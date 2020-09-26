China’s Ping An Insurance Increases Stake in HSBC to 8%

(Bloomberg) -- China’s Ping An Insurance Group Co. raised its stake in HSBC Holdings Plc, cementing its position as the lender’s biggest shareholder.

Ping An Asset Management Co., a unit of the insurer, bought 10.8 million shares of HSBC on Wednesday, according to a Hong Kong stock exchange filing on Friday. That brings the group’s stake to 8% from 7.95% previously. BlackRock Inc., the second-biggest holder, currently owns 7.14%.

HSBC’s shares have fallen to a 25-year low as pressures mount on several fronts including a potential threat to its China expansion.

Ping An purchased the shares at an average HK$28.2859 apiece. HSBC ended Friday at HK$28.20.

