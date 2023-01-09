(Bloomberg) -- China saw about a quarter of a million travelers enter the country on its first day of reopening, though the figure remains a fraction of pre-pandemic flows.

There were 251,045 inbound passenger trips on Sunday, the official Xinhua News agency reported, citing customs data. That compares with a daily average of about 945,300 arrivals in the first quarter of 2019, according to National Immigration Administration data.

The end of quarantine for all arrivals on Sunday marked the end of Covid Zero and China’s long-awaited reopening with the world after three years of isolation. While it’s sparked a flurry of interest among diaspora keen to reunite with loved ones, expensive air fares and still-tight flight capacity mean inbound travel remains difficult for many.

China received 325 inbound flights and 396 inbound ships on Sunday, Xinhua said, citing the customs administration. In the first quarter of 2019, the country accepted about 2,900 flights and 1,400 ships a day on average.

