(Bloomberg) -- China’s sovereign wealth fund Central Huijin Investment Ltd. said it bought exchange-traded funds on Monday, as the state-run fund continues to snap up shares in the market in moves apparently aimed at boosting stocks.

Central Huijin has bought an undisclosed amount of ETFs and vowed to keep increasing ETF holdings in future, according to a company statement, which did not give any value.

Earlier this month, the sovereign fund said it raised its stakes in the nation’s Big Four lenders including Bank of China Ltd. It added that it would continue purchases of state-run bank stocks over the next six months.

Read More: China Sovereign Wealth Fund Buys Shares in Big Four Banks

China’s benchmark CSI 300 Index has retreated more than 10% this year as previous measures to support growth and the property market failed to lift investor sentiment. The sovereign wealth fund has a history of intervening during times of extreme turbulence, buying stocks after bubbles burst in 2008 and 2015.

--With assistance from Jacob Gu and Li Liu.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.