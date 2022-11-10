(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks pared an earlier rally as a worsening virus outbreak dented optimism spurred by authorities’ move to fine-tune their approach to the strict Covid Zero policy.

Aided by global risk-on gains following a softer US inflation reading, the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index jumped as much as 6.9% early on Friday. It was up 5.9% as of 11:35 a.m. local time. A gauge of Chinese tech stocks trading in Hong Kong surged nearly 10% before coming off its highs.

Stocks tied to reopening largely underperformed even after China’s top leaders on Thursday urged officials to be more targeted with their Covid restrictions so as to avoid damage to the economy. Meanwhile, daily infections in the nation exceeded 10,000 for the first time since April.

Read: China Watchers Cautiously Optimistic on Covid Zero Fine-Tuning

Today’s market rally “is mainly due to inflation data in the US,” said Kenny Wen, head of investment research at KGI Asia Ltd. “Late night’s document shows that China’s Covid Zero policy will not be gone, but it is possible that on the local government level, there is some room for fine tuning the Covid control.”

Read: Here’s What Changed in Top China Leadership’s Covid Language

China’s rally Friday came after three days of losses and followed a global bounce, as traders bet the Federal Reserve will moderate the pace of aggressive tightening in response to a slower-than-expected inflation print. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index of Chinese shares jumped more than 7% overnight.

‘Still Skeptical’

On Friday, shares of China airliners, typical beneficiaries in a reopening scenario, flipped to losses as some traders played down the implications of the readout from the new Standing Committee.

Air China Ltd. fell as much as 6.9% on the mainland, reversing gains of 2.7%, while China Eastern Airlines Corp. slid 2.5%. A Bloomberg index of 13 reopening shares in Hong Kong and China advanced less than 2%, trailing the broader market.

“China’s Covid policies to me doesn’t change the overall tone, so I’m still skeptical about the policy direction going forward,” said Banny Lam, head of research at CEB International Investment Corp. “The local surging cases in some big cities are still worying and Beijing seems still wants to maintain its Covid Zero.”

China saw 10,243 new infections nationwide for Thursday, the highest since April 28, while Beijing reported 114 new cases in its highest tally in more than a year.

Tech stocks were among the biggest gainers on Friday. Kuaishou Technology, GDS Holdings Ltd. and Bilibili Inc. led the advance on the Hang Seng Tech Index, jumping at least 15% each. On the mainland, the CSI 300 index advanced as much as 3% before paring to about 2%.

“Given the move in global rates, the post-CPI first leg is likely to play out through tech, with the HSI Tech Index a significant beneficiary,” said Stephen Innes, a managing partner at SPI Asset Management. “So I am looking for tech investors to do handsprings along the sidewalks today.”

--With assistance from Charlotte Yang, Chloe Lo and April Ma.

