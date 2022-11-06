(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks rebounded within minutes of opening lower on Monday, signaling that traders may be holding on to hopes of a reopening even after health officials reaffirmed their commitment to Covid Zero.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index climbed more than 2%, extending gains after the gauge capped its best week since 2015. A separate index of Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong jumped as much as 3.6%, erasing an earlier decline. The offshore yuan weakened 0.4% against the dollar after a 2% surge on Friday.

Read: China Stock Frenzy Enters Overdrive on Hopes That Worst Is Over

Speculation that China is moving toward reopening sent everything from equities to oil on a frenzied upswing last week. Such bets, based on a slew of unverified online posts and headlines supporting the easing scenario, were given a reality check over the weekend after officials at the National Health Commission said China will “unswervingly” adhere to current Covid controls.

“Given policymakers have invested so much political capital in the great Zero-Covid campaign, it’s quite unlikely for them to abruptly declare the end” any time soon, Larry Hu, head of China economics at Macquarie Group, wrote in a note. “The turn has to be gradual.”

To be sure, reopening speculation may not be the only thing boosting the market. Tech stocks were again big gainers in Monday’s session after a dizzying rally on Friday, when Bloomberg News reported progress in efforts to prevent the delisting of hundreds of Chinese stocks from US bourses.

Markets have been on a roller-coaster ride in recent days as a rout ignited by President Xi Jinping’s power grab and defense of Covid Zero at the Communist Party Congress was erased by last week’s surge.

Where to from here remains uncertain. Still, after years of pandemic restrictions, investors are tilting more toward the hope that an exit from Covid Zero would be inevitable for China.

“I believe we should be close to the endgame of Zero Covid policy, which could take a few months and likely to be done in phases,” said Christopher Wong, foreign exchange strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp in Singapore.

--With assistance from Wenjin Lv, Chester Yung, Charlotte Yang and John Cheng.

