(Bloomberg) -- Cineworld Group Plc will suspend operations at all its U.S. and U.K. theaters after crucial income from winter blockbusters was pushed into 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.

The measures will affect about 45,000 employees, the company said in a statement Monday. The world’s second-biggest cinema chain will temporarily close its 536 U.S. locations and 127 British cinemas from Thursday due to a lack of major movie releases to bring in revenue, it said.

The company “cannot underscore enough how difficult this decision was,” Chief Executive Officer Mooky Greidinger said in the statement. Cineworld will aim to reopen “when key markets have more concrete guidance on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen.”

The move comes after Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer on Friday delayed the release of the new James Bond movie for the second time, pulling the plug on one of the few big films left on the 2020 release calendar.

The company said it will resume operations when “key markets have more concrete guidance on their reopening status and, in turn, studios are able to bring their pipeline of major releases back to the big screen.”

Monday’s announcement reverses Cineworld’s reopening after the end of the first surge of coronavirus cases. Some 561 of its 778 sites had opened as of Sept. 24.

The London-listed chain reiterated its statement from last month that all funding options are being considered to weather the pandemic, including raising around $200 million to $300 million in new funds. Its shares have fallen more than 80% since the start of 2020.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.