MARKET OUTLOOK:

With investment markets having a very strong start to the year, our wealth management group is exercising caution as we had into a period of season weakness. With no meaningful correction since the COVID crash in March 2020, we believe that a 5-10 per cent retracement is needed in order for the bull market to continue into 2022 and beyond. There continues to be movement from value/cyclical stocks into growth and vice versa. There is value in specific individual stocks and thematic ETF’s can be used for short term exposure to both short and long-term trends.



TOP PICKS:

Cole Kachur's Top Picks Cole Kachur, vice president, senior wealth advisor, and portfolio manager at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth Inc., discusses his top picks: Levi Strauss, Manulife Financial, and Affirm Holdings.

Levi Strauss & Co (LEVI NYSE)

This is a play on the consumer and specifically on changing fashion trends that are currently taking place. Levi’s reported a really strong last quarter and while the delta variant may provide some short term volatility, I think it is poised to move higher.

Manulife (MFC TSX)

This is a play on a value sector where there should be continued inflows. The chart for Manulife is shaping up to be quite strong and there should be double digit upside in the coming months. With a good portion of revenues in Asia, the Delta could impact the stock in the short term but long term it’s a good company in a strong sector.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM NASD)

Affirm is one of the leading companies in the buy now pay later segment. They have aligned with other major companies to offer this service on their behalf. As we continue in an immediate gratification economy, we expect that this type of service will continue to grow its partnerships and clientele.