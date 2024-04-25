Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Today's Guests
-
{{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'ddd' }} {{ day | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'MMM DD' }}
|
{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'h:mm'}}
{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'A'}}
{{ guestAppearance.date | GuestAppearanceCalendarFormatDisplay: 'z'}}
|
{{guestAppearance.guest.name}} {{guestAppearance.guest.position}}
{{guestAppearance.guest.company}}
|
Focus:
{{guestAppearance.focus}}
There are no guests scheduled for the selected date.
Please select another date.
Lior Samfiru: What drives Canada's leading employment lawyer?
SPONSORED: In the realm of Canadian employment law, Lior Samfiru stands as a beacon for workers' rights. As an employment lawyer and the national co-managing partner of Samfiru Tumarkin LLP, his unwavering commitment to employee advocacy has defined his career, with a focus on championing workplace fairness.
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:48
Crude awakening: oil price rallies against backdrop of energy company earnings this week
-
6:49
Are you struggling to pay your mortgage? We want to hear from you
-
6:11
Meta projects higher spending, weaker revenue amid AI push
-
11:57
Uncertainty in Canada's tax landscape could weigh on investment: economist
-
5:22
NHL playoff runs give local businesses a major boost: Moneris
-
4:00
Ottawa moves to raise inclusion rate on capital gains taxes in 2024 budget
-
-
Apr 25
Honda to get up to $5B in government assistance for EV battery, assembly plants3:52
Honda to get up to $5B in government assistance for EV battery, assembly plants
Honda is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles as part of a $15-billion project to create a supply chain in the province for the Japanese automaker.
-
7h ago
U.S. election uncertainty making 'very difficult' freight market worse, TFI CEO says
The head of Canada's biggest trucking firm says the upcoming U.S. election is straining an already weak market for freight.
-
SPONSORED
Apr 258:14
Can markets regain their momentum after April pullback?
Justin Flowerday, Managing Director and Head of Public Equities at TD Asset Management, joins MoneyTalk to discuss the outlook for markets.
Presented by:
-
8h ago
The Week Ahead: Fed interest rate announcement; Canada GDP data due
A look at what investors will be watching in the upcoming week.
-
15h ago5:36
Mining giant Anglo-American rejects BHP's US$39 billion takeover offer, says it's 'opportunistic'
U.K.-based mining giant Anglo American has rejected a 31 billion pound (US$39 billion) takeover offer from BHP Group, saying it significantly undervalues the company and its growth potential.
-
11h ago5:35
Mike Philbrick's Top Picks: April 26, 2024
Top picks from Mike Philbrick, CEO of ReSolve Asset Management.
-
Apr 252:54
Microsoft, Google gain after AI fuels cloud computing demand
Microsoft Corp. and Google owner Alphabet Inc. sent a clear message to investors on Thursday: Our spending on artificial intelligence and cloud computing is paying off.
-
14h ago5:48
Exxon, Chevron fall as first-quarter earnings miss estimates
Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. declined after disappointing first-quarter performances despite posting strong production gains in marquee oil projects in Guyana and the Permian Basin.
-
10h ago
Imperial Oil marks record Q1 production at Kearl ahead of Trans Mountain start
Imperial Oil Ltd. pushed its Kearl oilsands project to record production for its first quarter as it continues to ramp up output ahead of the opening of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.
-
15h ago6:58
Billionaire Stroll mulls selling up to 25% stake in Aston Martin F1 team
Billionaire Lawrence Stroll is in early talks to sell another minority stake in his Aston Martin Formula One team to capitalize on the growing popularity of the sport, according to people familiar with the matter.
-
Apr 257:55
Capital gains tax changes will impact financial corporations the most: economists
Economists say the impact of Ottawa’s move to raise the inclusion rate on capital gains taxes will impact financial corporations most of all.
-
15h ago
The Daily Chase: Big tech beats, oil earnings disappoint
Here are five things you need to know this morning.
-
Apr 256:30
Precision Drilling seeing boost in demand as Trans Mountain start nears
The completion of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is leading to a boom in demand for drilling services, said Precision Drilling chief executive Kevin Neveu.
-
Apr 25
Will the capital gains tax changes really jeopardize doctors' retirement?5:43
Will the capital gains tax changes really jeopardize doctors' retirement?
The Canadian Medical Association asserts the Liberals' proposed changes to capital gains taxation will put doctors' retirement savings in jeopardy, but some financial experts insist incorporated professionals are not as doomed as they say they are.
-
Apr 256:00
Oil price news: Oil heads for weekly gain on signs of firmer market before data
Oil headed for a weekly gain on signs of tightening supplies before the release of U.S. inflation data that may give further clues on the path forward for monetary policy.
-
Apr 255:08
Alphabet beats revenue estimates as AI fuels cloud growth
Alphabet Inc. reported first-quarter revenue that exceeded analysts’ expectations, buoyed by growth in its cloud computing unit.