Costco rolls out online grocery delivery in Southern Ontario

Costco has launched an online grocery delivery service in Southern Ontario.

The wholesale retailer announced Wednesday that deliveries on orders placed to the new Costco Grocery web site, hosted on Costco.ca will originate from a recently-opened Toronto service centre. Orders will arrive within two days, and will include no delivery surcharge for orders over $75.

The company also said the service will bring more jobs to the region.

“This new shopping option brings employment opportunities and makes a wider selection of quality goods available to members and businesses in Southern Ontario,” Costco senior vice-president Andrée Brien said in a release.

Brien said no timeline has been put in place to expand the service into other Canadian markets.

“We are starting on a smaller scale to ensure that we provide the level of service that Canadian members have come to enjoy across all of our businesses and services,” she said.