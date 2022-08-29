(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG hired Shak Thakur as a managing director for its technology investment banking business, according to an internal memo.

Thakur, based in San Francisco, will report to Brian Gudofsky, global head of the technology group, the memo shows.

A representative for Credit Suisse confirmed the contents of the memo.

Thakur was most recently a vice president at telecommunications networking equipment and software company Ciena Corp. Prior to that, he was an investment banker for more than a decade, working with companies including including VMware Inc. and Arista Networks Inc.

“Senior software bankers are critical to the expansion of our business with clients such as mega-cap public companies, emerging private startups, private equity firms and venture capital firms,” Gudofsky said in the memo.

