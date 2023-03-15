(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s top shareholder ruled out providing more financial assistance to the struggling Swiss bank, citing regulatory issues.

“The answer is absolutely not, for many reasons outside the simplest reason which is regulatory and statutory,” Saudi National Bank Chairman Ammar Al Khudairy said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday when asked if the lender was open to assisting Credit Suisse if there was another call for additional liquidity.

Shares in Credit Suisse were trading down 6% in early trading in Zurich.

Saudi National Bank, which is 37% owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, became Credit Suisse’s biggest shareholder late last year after acquiring a 9.9% stake in the Swiss lender.

Speaking earlier Wednesday, Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann said government assistance “isn’t a topic” for the bank as it seeks to shore up confidence among clients, investors and regulators after a series of missteps.

