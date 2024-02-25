(Bloomberg) -- Oil held the biggest drop in three weeks after breaching a key moving average, with prices still trapped in a tight trading range.

Brent steadied below $82 a barrel after declining by 2.5% on Friday, with US counterpart West Texas Intermediate above $76. Futures sank below their 200-day moving average in the week’s final trading session, triggering some algorithmic selling.

Crude has been trading in a narrow band of about $3 for the past two weeks, with tensions in the Middle East and OPEC+ supply curbs offsetting the impact of higher production from outside the group, including the US. OPEC+ is widely expected to prolong its current cutbacks into the next quarter at its upcoming meeting early next month.

In North Africa, meanwhile, there was a minor interruption to flows from Libya. Shipments from the 50,000-barrel-a-day Wafa oil field were halted on Sunday due to protests, a person familiar with the matter said.

There have also been indications of underlying robustness in the market. Aside from timespreads holding in a bullish backwardated pattern, prices of physical crude in the US have also been strengthening in recent weeks as buyers turned to American grades to avoid Red Sea shipping disruption.

