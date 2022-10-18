(Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp. shares slumped as much as 15% after the cryptocurrency-focused bank’s third-quarter results missed consensus estimates.

The bank reported earnings-per-share of $1.28 for the quarter, lower than the average analyst estimate of $1.41, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The total cryptocurrency market valuation dropped by about $2 trillion in the last year as investors have, at least temporarily, lost interest in cryptocurrencies and other risky growth assets.

Silvergate Exchange Network, the firm’s key growth driver, reported a drop in usage in the quarter. The payments platform for crypto firms and investors handled $112.6 billion of US dollar transfers, down 41% from the prior quarter and 30% from a year ago.

Despite the slump in volume, the company remains “confident in the power of our platform and the opportunities for expansion within the network,” said Alan Lane, president and chief executive officer of Silvergate, in an earnings statement.

Silvergate’s digital asset customers grew to 1,677 at Sept. 30, up from 1,585 at the end of last quarter. But average digital asset customer deposits fell to $12 billion, down from $13.8 billion from the prior quarter.

Shares of the company, which are down 59% so far this year, fell $9.70 to $61.09 as of 9:39 a.m. in New York.

