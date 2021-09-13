(Bloomberg) -- Major cryptocurrencies gave back their advances after Walmart Inc. denied having an agreement to use Litecoin for purchases.

Litecoin -- which rose as much as 33% at one point -- erased all its gains. Bitcoin, the largest digital asset, was down 2.9% as of 10:24 a.m. in New York after earlier having advance roughly 4% on the news. Other digital assets also retreated, with Bitcoin Cash, Ether and EOS all declining.

A Walmart spokesperson said the statement on Litecoin was “inauthentic.” Meanwhile, a verified Litecoin Twitter account deleted a tweet that linked to a press release announcing the partnership.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.