{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Sep 1, 2023

    CWB Financial Group reports third quarter profit up from a year ago

    The Canadian Press

    We are looking for resiliency in the economy and our client base: Canadian Western Bank CEO

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    CWB Financial Group reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago.

    The Edmonton-based bank says its common shareholders' net income totalled $83.1 million for the quarter ended July 31, up from $70 million a year earlier.

    That equated to 86 cents per diluted share for its most recent quarter, an increase from the same period last year when it reported earnings of 73 cents per diluted share.

    Revenue totalled $283.5 million, up from $264.4 million a year earlier.

    On an adjusted basis, CWB says it earned 88 cents per share, up from an adjusted profit of 74 cents per share a year ago.

    Chief executive Chris Fowler credits the bank's strong quarter to targeting lending opportunities "that provide strong returns within a prudent risk appetite for the current uncertain economic environment."

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2023.