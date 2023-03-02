{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Mar 2, 2023

    CWB Financial reports first-quarter profit up from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    We see net interest margins stabilizing as rate increases slow next year: CWB CEO

    CWB Financial Group reported its first-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago, helped by a reversal of a previously recognized impaired loan writeoff.

    The Edmonton-based bank reported its common shareholders' net income amounted to $94.4 million or 99 cents per share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, up from $87.6 million or 97 cents per share in the same period a year earlier.

    Revenue totalled $272.9 million, up from $266.0 million in the same quarter last year.

    CWB posted a recovery of credit losses of $8.5 million as the impaired loan reversal off more than offset net new impaired loan provisions for credit losses in the quarter. The bank had a $9.1-million provision for credit losses a year earlier.

    On an adjusted basis, CWB says it earned $1.02 per share, up from an adjusted profit of 99 cents per share a year earlier.

    Analysts on average had expected a profit of 90 cents per share, according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.