    Dec 11, 2020

    Disney+ monthly fees rising $3 in Canada with Star service addition

    David Friend, The Canadian Press

    Disney's streaming service surge

    TORONTO - Disney Plus is raising the price of its monthly subscription by $3 in Canada next year, but the hike will come with the addition of a new portal of entertainment.

    The home of Disney, Pixar and Marvel franchises says it will introduce Star, the international version of its U.S. Hulu brand, on the existing Disney Plus platform in February.

    Star will serve up thousands of hours from Disney's TV wing, 20th Century Studios and the FX channel, but it won't be charged as an additional service.

    Instead, Disney Plus says it'll increase its monthly price from $8.99 to $11.99 for all Canadian users on Feb 23, 2021, the same time Star appears on the platform's main page.

    Disney didn't outline specific titles that will be available on Star in Canada, but it has a massive catalogue to pull from.

    Its selection could span blockbusters, from "Die Hard" and "The Shape of Water" to recent FX TV mini-series such as "Devs" and "Mrs. America."