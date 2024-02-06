(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch intelligence agency said it uncovered a Chinese-state-backed attempt to use malware to spy on a computer network that’s used by the country’s armed forces.

“Sophisticated” Chinese malware was found on a standalone computer that was used for unclassified research and development, the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service said in a statement on Tuesday. The system was self-contained and the malware didn’t result in damage to the defense network, the agency said.

The malware intended to spy on computer networks, exploiting a vulnerability in Fortinet Inc.’s FortiGate systems that allows computer users to work remotely, the agency said. The Netherlands had named China as one of the greatest threats to its national security in a report last year, accusing China of targeting Dutch high-tech companies and institutions.

“It is important to attribute such espionage activities by China,” said Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren. “This way, we increase international resilience against this kind of cyber espionage.”

Fortinet and the Chinese embassy in The Hague didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

