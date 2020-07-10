Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    20m ago

    Elon Musk rockets past Warren Buffett on billionaires ranking

    Tom Maloney, Bloomberg News

    Tesla now worth more than oil super majors like Exxon

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Elon Musk is now richer than Warren Buffett.

    The fortune of Tesla Inc.’s founder rose US$6.1 billion on Friday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after the carmaker’s stock surged 11 per cent. Musk is now the world’s seventh-richest person, also ahead of tech titans Larry Ellison and Sergey Brin.

    The 49-year-old owns about a fifth of Tesla’s outstanding stock, which comprises the bulk of his US$70.5 billion fortune. His majority ownership of closely held Space-X accounts for about US$15 billion.

    Shares of the electric car-maker have risen 269 per cent this year. The firm’s booming valuation helped Musk land a US$595 million pay-day earlier this year, making him the highest-paid CEO in the U.S.

    Musk is the latest tech entrepreneur to rise above Buffett in the ranks of the world’s richest. Steve Ballmer, the former Microsoft Corp. CEO, and Google co-founders Larry Page and Brin also have leapfrogged the Oracle of Omaha. Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani also surpassed Buffett this week.

    Buffett’s fortune dropped earlier this week when he donated US$2.9 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity. The 89-year-old has given away more than US$37 billion of Berkshire shares since 2006.