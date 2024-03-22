(Bloomberg) -- One of Latin America’s most unpopular leaders is now facing scrutiny over an array of luxury watches she has worn during public appearances, and how she can afford them given her modest salary.

Peruvian prosecutors this week opened a preliminary investigation into whether President Dina Boluarte has illegally enriched herself while in office, citing her “use of Rolex watches.” The probe began after La Encerrona — an independent local news outlet — drew attention to Boluarte’s use of the timepieces last week.

In a lengthy social media thread, the outlet posted more than a dozen images that zoomed in on Boluarte’s wrists to highlight the various watches she has worn at public events.

The ensuing scandal is likely to further erode public trust in Boluarte, who assumed Peru’s top job in December 2022 after previously serving as vice president and minister since July 2021. Just 8% of Peruvians approve of her administration, according to an Ipsos poll published in February.

Boluarte’s troubles are the latest sparked by luxury goods in Latin America: In Brazil, federal authorities are investigating former President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly attempting to bring over $3 million in jewelry he received as a gift from Saudi Arabia into the country without declaring it to customs officials.

Read More: Mysterious $3 Million Jewelry From Saudi Arabia Haunts Bolsonaro

Allegations of self-enrichment can hit particularly hard in Peru, a nation notorious for jailing presidents after they leave office and where previously leaders have at times faced charges for using the job to improperly increase their wealth.

Boluarte’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. She has previously acknowledged that she owns at least one luxury watch but said it is an old item that she uses only sporadically, adding that it is the “fruit of my labor and my work.” Her top aide, Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzen, has downplayed the investigation and said he expects prosecutors to eventually close the inquiry.

Boluarte served as vice president and minister before she took over the presidency after her predecessor was impeached and arrested.

While running for vice president, she declared an annual income of just less than $18,000 from her job at a public agency. As vice president and minister, she declared a monthly income of $8,095, according to her official sworn statements. Her monthly income as president is $4,317.

Since 2021, her estate has grown from almost $170,000 to $285,000, according to her disclosures. It is unclear if she declared any luxury watches in those statements, as only the total amount is made public.

Popular Force, the largest bloc of lawmakers in congress, has called on Boluarte to provide a clear explanation about the watches, and has criticized Adrianzen for seeking to minimize the issue.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.