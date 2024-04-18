(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s executive wants to start talks with the UK to give young adults an easier way to move across the Channel for a limited time.

Under the proposed agreement, EU and UK citizens between 18 to 30 years would be allowed to stay in the destination country for as long as four years.

Brexit “has hit young people in the EU and the UK who would like to study, work and live abroad particularly hard,” European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said in a statement.

The number of students and temporary workers coming form the EU to the UK has fallen drastically after a majority of the British population voted “yes” in the referendum of 2016. The slump left restaurants and other hospitality businesses, particularly in London, short of the steady stream of workers that they relied on.

When the UK left the EU four years ago, the country also pulled out of the bloc’s Erasmus program, an initiative that organizes and finances studying abroad for students attending a university in an EU member state or an associated countries, such as Norway or Turkey.

Before negotiations with London can start, the commission’s proposal would have to be approved by the bloc’s member states.

