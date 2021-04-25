(Bloomberg) -- American tourists who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to visit the European Union over the summer, more than a year after shutting down nonessential travel from most countries to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the New York Times reported, citing the head of the bloc’s executive body.

The fast pace of vaccination in the United States, and advanced talks between authorities there and the European Union over how to make vaccine certificates acceptable as proof of immunity for visitors, will enable the European Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, to recommend a switch in policy that could see trans-Atlantic leisure travel restored, according to the report.

The United States was “on track” and making “huge progress” with its campaign to reach so-called herd immunity, or the vaccination of 70% of adults, by mid-June, New York Times said citing Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission.

