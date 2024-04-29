(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s power-price swings are getting more extreme, highlighting the need for more flexible assets in the market.

On Sunday, hourly prices in Germany traded deep into negative territory as they slumped to their lowest since July. But they surged again in an auction for Monday as wind power output plunged.

This kind of volatility will only increase as Europe expands solar and wind capacity to meet strict climate targets. As intermittent sources takes a larger slice of the power mix, the need for gas plants that can ramp up and down quickly as well as large-scale battery systems to store any surplus will also grow. At the moment, there isn’t enough of either.

“Germany’s increasing need for flexibility is contributing to widening hourly day-ahead spreads,” said Sabrina Kernbichler, lead power analyst at Energy Aspects Ltd. The high startup costs for flexible gas plants helps push up those short-term prices, she said.

At the same time, low demand on weekends in the spring and summer months as well as high solar generation combine to create more and more sub zero prices. And as spring and early summer is prime-time for the technology, BloombergNEF expect that average monthly solar generation will rise to new highs in May and then again in June.

German hourly day-ahead power prices for Sunday dropped as low as €-65.06 per megawatt-hour at 2pm. For Monday, prices spiked as high as €204.57. the highest since December. Similar extremes were experienced across Europe, making it more difficult for countries to balance the grid.

Looking ahead, Wednesday demand is lower than usual for a weekday as it is a public holiday across most of Europe. Forecasts show that solar generation could peak at 40,695 megawatts, just shy of the record 40,919MW in May last year.

