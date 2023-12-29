(Bloomberg) -- European stocks were headed for the best year since 2021 after hopes for central bank pivots fueled a strong year-end rally.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 8:38 a.m. in London, taking yearly gains to about 13%. Consumer products and media stocks outperformed while real estate lagged on Friday. Some markets, including in the UK and Germany, will close early today, the last day of trading in 2023.

This year, benchmarks in Italy and Spain outperformed, while the UK’s FTSE 100 underperformed with a 3.8% gain. Among individual stocks, Novo Nordisk A/S was the biggest gainer on the Stoxx 600 by points in 2023 amid hype around weight-loss drugs, followed by chip-equipment maker ASML Holding NV, German software firm SAP SE and UK lender HSBC Holdings Plc.

European stocks have advanced with global equities this year after a dismal 2022 as investors grew confident that central banks will cut interest rates next year. Cooling inflation and regional economies avoiding major contractions have also lifted sentiment, outweighing concerns about China’s uneven recovery.

AI, Ozempic and Luxury: 2023’s Highs and Lows in European Stocks

Among sectors, retail, technology and construction outperformed, erasing last year’s losses as fears of higher interest rates eased. Meanwhile, banking shares also outpaced the benchmark with a 20% gain, rebounding from a selloff in March amid the Credit Suisse crisis. The only two sectors in the red were food, beverage and tobacco along with basic resources.

Even as European stocks gained this year, they still trailed US peers which benefited from a stronger-than-expected economy and developments in artificial intelligence pushing them to a rally which blindsided some of Wall Street’s biggest forecasters.

Wall Street’s Best and Brightest Flopped Once Again in 2023

Strategists are mixed in their outlook for Europe next year. Teams at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. see the Stoxx 600 at a record high by the end of 2024 amid peaking interest rates. Meanwhile, Bank of America Corp. strategists see the benchmark sliding 18% by mid-2024 as current positive factors fade, while Societe Generale SA counterparts expect it to fall about 6% by year-end amid the risk of a slowdown.

“European markets can rise further through the year, helped by lower policy rates, lower energy prices and some growth stabilization in China,” said Rajeev De Mello, a global macro portfolio manager at Gama Asset Management SA.

He also sees a record in the cards in 2024 but not a repeat of the same strong performance of this year. “I am only moderately bullish as the effects of past monetary tightening are still filtering into the economy while government budgets will be tightened.”

