(Bloomberg) -- Former Gucci Chief Executive Officer Marco Bizzarri has been appointed to the board of directors of Golden Goose SpA, as the Italian luxury sneaker maker favored by Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez prepares for a possible listing in Milan.

Golden Goose, which is owned by Permira Holdings LLP, made the announcement in a statement Tuesday. The potential initial public offering, one of the most anticipated in Italy, is expected to value the company at between €3 billion ($3.2 billion) and €4 billion, Bloomberg reported in November, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The IPO could come on the Milan Stock Exchange as soon as May or June, according to Italian media. Bizzarri left Gucci last year after heading the Italian fashion house for eight years.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.