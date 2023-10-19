2h ago
Expert tips for saving money on groceries
As Canadians battle with high food costs, experts say there are tangible things you can do to lower your grocery bill.
Food inflation eased last month to 5.8 per cent year-over-year in September, compared to a 6.9 per cent increase in August, but prices remain elevated and higher than the overall rate of inflation.
High food costs have prompted the federal government to demand solutions from big grocery companies. Ottawa has also moved to make amendments to the Competition Act that would Competition Bureau power to take action when corporations work together to reduce consumer choice.
PLAN AHEAD
It is unclear how those government moves will lower food prices – but experts say there are some options grocery shoppers can pursue right now.
Going to the store with a list is a good start, Natasha Macmillan, director of everyday banking at Ratehub.ca, told BNN Bloomberg.ca.
“Grocery stores are designed to make you overspending through their layouts and marketing,” she said in a phone interview. “This is why you need to have a complete shopping list (in) hand before you enter, or consider shopping online where you can search for only the things you need.”
Macmillan also suggested that shoppers check their fridge and pantry before doing their grocery run to ensure they don’t double up on items, and make sure they aren’t hungry when they head out to buy their weekly food items.
DEALS AND DISCOUNTS
Shoppers could also consider planning their weekly meals around flyers outlining what a grocery store has on sale, Macmillan said.
She also suggested using credit cards that give shoppers points for groceries or cash back options, pointing to the President’s Choice Financial Mastercard as one example.
Another options is to make use of smartphone apps that match customers with items that are set to expire in the days ahead.
“The apps are great because they reduce food waste and solve the supply and demand model,” Sylvain Charlesbois, director of the Agri-food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, told BNNBloomberg.ca in a phone interview.
Apps such as Too Good To Go and Flashfood offer food from restaurants or grocery stores that are discounted, or will be soon.
“It’s important to remember that ‘best by’ is different than ‘best before,’ as in the second option the food item is still edible. You won’t get sick, it just won’t be peak quality,” Charlesbois said.
EXTENDING SHELF LIFE
Once you come home with your groceries, the way you store your produce will make a huge difference in its shelf life and possibly your next grocery bill, said Kyle Byron, founder of Kyle Byron Nutrition.
“For something like leafy greens and vegetables like broccoli or cauliflower, you want to make sure you keep these dry,” Byron told BNNBloomberg.ca in a phone interview.
A head of lettuce should be washed and then stored in a plastic container with paper towel underneath and on top of the greens, he explained. That method should keep moisture out and help the produce last for up to two weeks, he said.
“If you do buy pre-cut salad, watch out for moisture, or even one moldy leaf, as this will spot within the week,” Byron said.
When it comes to cutting fruits and vegetables, Byron said every cut releases an enzyme within the produce that immediately begins to break it down. For this reason, he advised that people avoid pre-cutting fruits and vegetables to preserve them for as long as possible.
“You also have to watch out for certain foods that emit ethylene gas which will cause other fruits or vegetables around them to ripen faster,” he said, naming bananas as one example.
Byron also suggested putting vegetables like celery and carrots in a container with water to ensure they remain fresh for up to two weeks.
Lastly, he suggested shoppers freeze or can fruits to save them for a later date.
“Canning is almost becoming a lost art, but it’s a good way to buy cheap fruit in season and then eat it during the year at no additional cost.”
