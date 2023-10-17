These inflation numbers are in line with the general deflationary environment: Economist

Grocery price inflation slowed in Canada last month, but costs remained elevated above the headline inflation rate, according to Statistics Canada data released Tuesday.

The rate of inflation for grocery prices eased to 5.8 per cent year-over-year in September, compared to a 6.9 per cent increase in August. But that was higher than the annual headline inflation rate, which fell to 3.8 per cent from four per cent in August.

Statistics Canada said the deceleration in food costs stemmed from year-over-year slowdowns in price growth for meat, which rose 4.4 per cent, dairy products, which rose four per cent, and coffee and tea, which rose 2.7 per cent.

“Large monthly gains in September 2022, when grocery prices increased at the fastest pace in 41 years, fell out of the 12-month movements and put downward pressure on the indexes,” the agency said Tuesday.

FRUIT, BAKERY PRODUCTS UP FROM AUGUST

While inflation for some grocery items fell overall year-over-year in September, others saw the reverse trend.

The price of fresh fruit rose three per cent, compared to just 0.2 per cent in August, while the price of fish and bakery products were also up compared with August.

Edible fats and oils saw the most pronounced increase in September, rising almost 15 per cent year-over-year.

PRESSURE MOUNTING ON GROCERS

Despite slowing inflation, many Canadian households are struggling to afford food amid high sticker prices, and pressure is mounting on big grocers to address the issue.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne met with the heads of Canada’s major grocery chains last month, where they agreed to work with the federal government to stabilize food prices. But it remains unclear what price measures the companies are taking.

In an interview with the Canadian Press on Monday, Champagne said he would like grocers to be “more forthcoming” about their plans.

"They've been outlining to us the kind of things (they) intend to do, but I think they have perhaps historically been different in how they approach the market,” he said.

With files from The Canadian Press