(Bloomberg) -- Andrew McCollum, a co-founder of Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook, will host a fundraiser Wednesday in San Francisco for President Joe Biden, according to people familiar with the event.

McCollum, who dropped out of Harvard University to work at Facebook from 2004-2007 before returning to finish his undergraduate degree, is currently the chief executive officer of Philo, a streaming television service.

McCollum declined to comment through a spokesperson, Michele Husak, head of communications for Philo.

The event is part of fundraising swing through the West that Biden has embarked on as his 2024 reelection bid kicks into high gear. Biden has stepped up his fundraising this month, before a Sept. 30 quarterly deadline. During his visit last week to the United Nations General Assembly, he headlined four donor events in New York — part of at least nine events he will attend before month’s end.

Biden on Wednesday will also attend a fundraiser hosted by billionaire Tom Steyer, according to a person familiar with the event. Steyer is the investor and environmental activist who ran against him unsuccessfully in the 2020 Democratic presidential primaries.

David Rusenko, the founder of Weebly Inc., Nathaniel Simons of Prelude Ventures LLC and Jim Coulter of TPG Capital are among those invited to the Steyer event, according to people familiar with the matter.

Read more: Biden to Raise Cash With 2020 Primary Opponent Tom Steyer

The president on Tuesday attended an event in Atherton, California hosted by Medley Partners founder Mark Heising and Liz Simons, chair of the board of directors at the Heising-Simons Foundation.

(Adds details on invites in sixth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.