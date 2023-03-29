Fetterman to Return to US Senate in April After Hospitalization

(Bloomberg) -- Senator John Fetterman will return to the US Senate the week of April 17, two months after checking himself into a hospital for depression, according to a person familiar with the Pennsylvania Democrat’s plans.

Fetterman, 53, entered Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, on Feb. 15. A spokesman previously said the senator was “on a path to recovery,” and receiving daily visits from relatives and his staff.

The former lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania won election to the Senate last fall despite suffering a stroke shortly before the Democratic primary and being sidelined for much of the campaign. Shortly before entering Walter Reed, he was hospitalized after feeling lightheaded.

Depression is common following a stroke, according to the American Stroke Association. Fetterman’s office said the senator had experienced depression throughout his life but it became more severe in the past year.

Fetterman has missed nearly 80% of Senate votes since being sworn in.

With Democrats controlling the upper chamber with a narrow 51-49 margin, his return would help the party form a working majority — especially as Joe Manchin, a conservative Democrat from West Virginia, and Arizona independent Kyrsten Sinema sometimes side with Republicans. Another Democrat, Senator Dianne Feinstein of California, has also faced health problems.

