Finance Leaders Describe Some of Their New Pandemic Habits

(Bloomberg Markets) -- To find out how finance executives are getting through the pandemic, Bloomberg Markets asked three leaders about some of their habits and recommendations. Here are their responses.

Lori Heinel

Deputy global chief investment officer, State Street Global Advisors

What is your morning routine?

I’m generally awake at 5 a.m. On a good day, I hop on the stationary bike or elliptical trainer while I am reading through the news or catching the morning broadcast.

What did you get to do during the pandemic that you wouldn’t have done otherwise?

I’ve been doing a lot more cooking—baking bread, trying new recipes, and cooking (and delivering) meals for family members and close friends.

Where are you most eager to travel for nonwork reasons?

I can’t wait to go to Colorado or Utah to ski! A very close second is Iceland.

When the pandemic is over, how will your life be different than it was before?

I’ve learned to slow down a bit. I got a bird feeder a few months back, and every time I look out the window, watching the birds dive in, seeing the different species, it makes me smile.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently, or what’s the best thing you’ve streamed?

I’m currently reading The Man Who Ran Washington: The Life and Times of James A. Baker III by Peter Baker and Susan Glasser. There are lots of lessons for our leaders in government and industry!

Mark Haefele

Chief investment officer, UBS Global Wealth Management

What is your morning routine?

Coffee, Bloomberg, exercise.

What did you get to do during the pandemic that you wouldn’t have done otherwise?

Burpees.

Where are you most eager to travel for nonwork reasons?

To see family.

When the pandemic is over, how will your life be different than it was before?

I am too grateful to want [it to be] different.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently, or what’s the best thing you’ve streamed?

The Power Broker: Robert Moses and the Fall of New York by Robert Caro.

Peter Oppenheimer

Chief global equity strategist, Goldman Sachs International

What is your morning routine?

Get up at 5:30 and do some exercise—go for a run, swim, cycle, or an online class.

What did you get to do during the pandemic that you wouldn’t have done otherwise?

Get up at 5:30 and do some exercise! And having dinner with my family.

Where are you most eager to travel for nonwork reasons?

Anywhere. A change of scene would be very exciting.

When the pandemic is over, how will your life be different than it was before?

I hope to be more spontaneous and have less need for plans.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently, or what’s the best thing you’ve streamed?

The Better Angels of Our Nature by Steven Pinker, an optimistic study of the human condition.

Lacqua is co-anchor of Bloomberg Surveillance and host of Leaders With Lacqua.

