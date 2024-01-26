(Bloomberg) -- The first Boeing Co. 737 Max jet delivered to China since 2019 has arrived in the country, according to FlightRadar24 data.

The China Southern Airlines Co. plane landed Saturday at 10:21 a.m. local time in Guangzhou, the carrier’s home airport and the city where it is headquartered.

The plane took off from Seattle around midday local time Thursday. It stopped in Honolulu and Saipan to refuel and for pilots to get adequate rest in a journey that’s taken around 54 hours.

The jet is a 737 Max 8. The delivery comes as Boeing battles weeks of unrelenting scrutiny and damaging headlines from a crisis that erupted on Jan. 5, when a fuselage section blew off in midair from a 737 Max 9 operated by Alaska Airlines.

The planemaker is being probed on its manufacturing practices and quality standards.

