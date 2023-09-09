(Bloomberg) -- Copper producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd. reached an eleventh-hour wage deal with union leaders in Panama, averting a strike at its flagship mine.

The two sides agreed on salary adjustments and bonuses the day before a strike was scheduled to start at the Cobre Panama mine, union leaders said in a video distributed early Saturday.

The wage accord avoids stoppages at an operation that accounts for about 1.5% of global copper production and is an economic engine for the Central American nation.

The agreement also alleviates some uncertainties at a mine that’s been the target of protesters calling on lawmakers to reject a new tax arrangement brokered between the government and the Vancouver-based firm six months ago. The tentative tax deal requires congressional approval.

