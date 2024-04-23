Apr 23, 2024
Fitzpatrick Repels Primary Challenge for Pennsylvania House Seat
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Incumbent Brian Fitzpatrick won the Republican primary for the US House seat in Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District in the Philadelphia suburbs, AP said.
Fitzpatrick, a co-chair of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, was challenged by Mark Houck, an anti-abortion activist.
