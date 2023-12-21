Prada Is Expanding Its NYC Presence With Pair of Building Purchases
Prada is expanding its New York presence with the acquisition of two buildings on New York’s Fifth Avenue.
Most Popular Content
Latest Videos
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Prada is expanding its New York presence with the acquisition of two buildings on New York’s Fifth Avenue.
US new-home sales unexpectedly slumped in November, led by a sharp drop in the South and suggesting a bumpy road to recovery for the housing market.
The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation barely rose in November and trailed policymakers’ 2% target by one measure, reinforcing the central bank’s pivot toward interest-rate cuts next year.
A serviced-office provider with a slew of sites in London’s financial district has collapsed into administration, the latest flexible workspace business to fold in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.
As Wall Street rallies on hopes for interest rate cuts in 2024, the real world is still coming to terms with the full weight of central bank tightening.
Dec 21, 2023
BNN Bloomberg,
A downward trend in some Canadian fixed-mortgage rates may be welcome news for eager homebuyers, but real estate experts warn that housing affordability challenges persist.
Rates for a five-year fixed mortgage have declined with a drop in government bond yields, which set the lending rates for home mortgages, RATESDOTCA real estate expert Victor Tran explained in an interview.
"We’ve been on a downward trend on fixed mortgage rates for a few months now," Tran told BNNBloomberg.ca on Thursday.
He linked the falling mortgage rates to a decline in the government bond market that has been ongoing for the past few months, as the market anticipates central bank interest rate cuts on the horizon. Tran said he expects mortgage rates to fall further if the trend continues.
"There will be further rate drops to come if this continues and variable rates are also likely to drop next year," he said.
'STILL TOO EXPENSIVE'
The decline in rates is encouraging for potential homebuyers, Tran said. But he added that most people are waiting for rates to fall further before making a move.
"Rates still remain too high in Canada and for most people it’s still too expensive and unattainable to own a home at these levels," Tran said.
Toronto realtor Davelle Morrison said she’s observed the same trend as Tran.
"I haven’t seen buyers jumping at these lower rates yet," Morrison, broker at Bosley Real Estate, told BNNBloomberg.ca in a Thursday interview.
She added that most buyers anticipate getting into the market when rates are lower.
With files from CTVNews.ca