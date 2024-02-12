(Bloomberg) -- Ryan Lund, the former global head of technology banking at UBS Group AG, is set to join Houlihan Lokey Inc., according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Lund will be co-head of US technology alongside John Lambros and Jason Hill, and global co-head of software with Sascha Pfeiffer, some of the people said, asking not to be identified because the moves haven’t been announced.

Lund was among a group of senior bankers that were culled from UBS last month, having joined the firm in 2021 from RBC Capital Markets, where he was global head of software. Before RBC, he spent more than two decades at Raymond James Financial Inc., according to his LinkedIn profile. He’s based in Florida, Finra records show.

Houlihan has been selectively hiring.

“We continue to take a conservative approach to share repurchases as we are prioritizing balance sheet strength and flexibility to be able to take advantage of acquisition and hiring opportunities in this market,” Chief Financial Officer J. Lindsey Alley said on an earnings call earlier this month.

A Houlihan representative declined to comment.

(Updates with Lund’s role in second paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.