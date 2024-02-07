A sprawling mansion in north Toronto built in the style of a French chateau has hit the market for $22.5 million.

Listing agency Sotheby’s calls the six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home “arguably one of the most iconic estates in Toronto.”

The property is located in the city’s York Mills neighbourhood in the enclave of Bayview Ridge.

“Designed by the famed Canadian architect Gordon Ridgely, this exquisite property is truly incomparable, with unobstructed southwest views of Rosedale Golf Club and unforgettable estate features,” Sotheby’s said.

The property sits on more than three acres, and its grounds include an outdoor pool, a large fountain with reflecting pond, a tennis court and a three-car garage.

The home boasts over 15,000 square feet of living space complete with seven fireplaces, a “Bordeaux-inspired” wine cellar, a tasting and smoking room and a grand dining room.

It also includes a sauna, as well as an indoor pool and hot tub in a covered conservatory-style structure with floor-to-ceiling windows.

See photos of the home below, courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty Canada.