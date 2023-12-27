A sprawling 68-acre estate northwest of Toronto has hit the market for just less than $5.4 million.

The home on the property boasts 5,000 square feet, four bedrooms and six bathrooms. Coined a “country chateau” by listing site Zoocasa, it's complete with a 72-square-foot hall with a formal dining area and solarium.

“Nestled in the pristine countryside, this country chateau promises an experience of luxury and sophistication,” the listing reads.

“Private gated entry leads you to the grandeur that awaits within. From the moment you enter the double-height grand foyer, you are transported to a world of refined living.”

The home’s kitchen features “top-of-the-line” appliances, according to the listing, “making it the perfect place for entertaining and hosting lavish dinner parties.”

Each of the home’s four bedrooms has an ensuite bathroom, while the primary suite includes a private fireplace, walk-in closet and “spa-like bath.”

The property is located in Adjala Tosorontio, in Ontario’s Mono Hills, just over 20 kilometres from Orangeville, and roughly an hour’s drive from Toronto. It’s also minutes away from Windrush Estate Winery.

The grounds feature a pool, a tennis court that can be converted into an ice rink in winter, and panoramic hilltop views.

See photos of the home below, courtesy of Royal LePage PCR Realty.