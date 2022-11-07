(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s authorities are rolling out drones and facial recognition technology as security gets tightened for the Group of 20 Summit next week in Bali.

The police and military will deploy about 14,000 personnel after they were trained on using facial recognition software and also took part in metaverse tactical simulations. The navy is preparing 12 warships as well as drones to patrol the shores of Nusa Dua, an upmarket area in Bali’s southern coast where the meeting will be held.

Technology aside, the authorities are relying on a touch of spirituality to ensure the event -- set to take place on Nov. 15 and 16 -- proceeds smoothly. Thousands of religious leaders from the Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Buddhist communities recently held a mass prayer session to bless the event in Bali, also known as the Island of the Gods.

For Indonesia, carrying out a successful summit would help with its global standing and attract more investments. So far, 17 leaders of the world’s top economies have confirmed their attendance, while Russia and China’s presidents have kept mum.

Much is at stake for Indonesia, which has a history of domestic terror attacks and protests. One of the country’s worst terrorist attacks happened in Bali in 2002, when an Islamic militant group set off bombs that killed 202 people, many of whom were tourists. In recent months, President Joko Widodo has also faced public anger over rising costs of living that have triggered protests and dented his popularity.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.