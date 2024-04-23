(Bloomberg) -- The bankruptcy estate of the failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange plans to auction off another unspecified amount of Solana tokens this week, according to people familiar with the sale.

A “blind auction” will be held for the next batch of SOL, according to two people familiar with the process who asked to remain anonymous. The auction has a Wednesday deadline and the results will be announced on Thursday, one of the people said. In a recent monthly operating report, FTX disclosed it sold about $307.6 million of SOL and ZBC tokens in March. April sales results haven’t been released yet. A spokesperson for the estate declined to comment.

The sales stem from the unraveling of Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX in November 2022. For the buyers, the auctions have provided the opportunity to realize potential windfalls on the volatile token, which has swung wildly in price over the past two years.

Among the likely bidders are Figure Markets, Pantera Capital and Abra. Figure said on its website that it is raising funds through a special purpose vehicle to bid on the tokens. Abra Chief Executive Bill Barhydt said in an interview that the trading platform will also bid.

Pantera, which won a portion of the earlier sale, intends to participate in the latest sale, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked to remain anonymous because the plans haven’t been made public. It’s weighing whether to bid by itself or through a SPV, one of the people said. Pantera didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

FTX has already offloaded roughly two-thirds of a $2.6 billion hoard of Solana tokens in a deeply discounted deal at more than $60 a piece. SOL was trading around $172 at the time. This time around, the token’s price is expected to be higher, according to one person familiar with the auction. SOL traded at around $157 on Tuesday.

--With assistance from Jonathan Randles.

