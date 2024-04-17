(Bloomberg) -- Some Group of Seven nations are considering fresh sanctions on Iran Air in response to Tehran’s April 13 attack on Israel, a move that would further curb the Iranian carrier’s flights to Europe, people familiar with the matter said.

The sanctions would be part of a broader array of punishments meant to further isolate Iran after the attack, which saw the regime launch some 300 drones and missiles in the first direct attack on Israel. Israeli, US and UK air defenses and fighter jets knocked down almost all the incoming weapons.

A final decision on the measures to impose on Iran has yet to be finalized, according to the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations. The measure has also been raised as an option should Iran provide missiles to Russia, one of the people said. In the EU, sanctions require the backing of all member states.

On Tuesday, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said the US would impose new sanctions on Iran targeting the country’s missile and drone program following its weekend attack. Sullivan said the US, in coordination with its allies, would also target entities supporting the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran’s Defense Ministry.

Any impact of those actions is likely to be limited given that Iran Air, the IRGC and Iran’s drone manufacturers are already heavily sanctioned. The IRGC has been labeled a terrorist organization by the US since 2019, a designation meant to sever the group and anyone associated with it from the global economy.

Those sanctions failed to deny Iran the funding to advance its production of they types of weapons used in last weekend’s barrage against Israel. Even so, allied nations are determined to signal their condemnation over Iran’s attack, which directly targeted Israel for the first time.

Iran Air only serves eight destinations in Europe, including London, Paris, Vienna as well as several cities in Germany and Italy, but not the US where it is already sanctioned along with swathes of Iran’s civil aviation industry.

US restrictions have made it challenging for Iran-based airlines to acquire new planes and spare parts for existing aircraft. As a result, the country’s aviation industry has struggled to maintain and build out fleets over the years. Iran Air, which also flies to destinations in the Middle East and Asia, has about 30 aircraft comprising Airbus and Boeing jets, some of which are more than 30 years old.

--With assistance from Benedikt Kammel and Kate Duffy.

