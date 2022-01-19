(Bloomberg) -- Benchmark German debt yields turned positive for the first time since before the pandemic as markets braced for the removal of central bank support.

The rate on 10-year bunds rose as much as three basis points to 0.008% amid a backdrop of rising global bond yields. Even German debt -- famed for ultra-low rates -- are suffering from the prospect of tighter European Central Bank policy.

It’s a symbolic move for European investors, where sub-zero yields have been a reality for several years. The 10-year rate has been submerged in negative territory since early 2019, and reached as low as -0.91% around the height of coronavirus panic in March 2020.

A bond produces a negative yield when the price an investor pays for it is more than the interest and principal they’ll get back over its life. They’ve been willing to accept this exchange given the ECB’s policies of negative deposit rates and buying bonds, as well as the creditworthiness Germany provides.

