(Bloomberg) -- German business expectations worsened for the first time since August, undermining hopes that a recovery in Europe’s biggest economy will take hold early next year.

An expectations gauge by the Ifo institute fell to 84.3 in December from 85.1 the previous month. Analysts had expected a slight uptick. An index of current conditions also dropped.

“The economy is weak, and we’ve been waiting for a recovery now for some time, and it’s not coming,” Ifo President Clemens Fuest said on Bloomberg TV. “This is worrying.”

The country may witness a shallow recession in the second half as it continues to suffer from hesitant consumers, weak global demand and geopolitical tensions. While the previous expectation was for stagnation in the fourth quarter, the latest data makes a second consecutive contraction more likely, Fuest said.

Government haggling over next year’s budget has heightened uncertainty in recent weeks. Olaf Scholz’s government agreed on measures including subsidy cuts and a higher carbon price to plug a hole caused by a Constitutional Court ruling last month.

While the direct impact on growth may be limited, “the issue is maybe more the fact that there is a lot of uncertainty about economic policy going forward,” Fuest said. “What we would need is a convincing economic-policy strategy to get back to growth, a strategy for a recovery. And this strategy is missing completely.”

Business surveys by S&P Global on Friday also showed private-sector activity worsening this month, pointing to further contraction. Momentum deteriorated particularly in the services sector.

The Bundesbank still expects growth to return next year, as exports recover and household incomes improve amid slower inflation. But it now predicts just 0.4% expansion in 2024 — down from 1.2% previously, according to a report on Friday.

The European Central Bank’s rate-hiking campaign has also weighed on Germany’s economy. Officials are now widely expected to lower borrowing several times next year, which may offer some support.

