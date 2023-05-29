(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s thousands of solar panels set a new production record on Saturday.

Output reached as high as 40,919 megawatts early afternoon, according to data from the European Energy Exchange AG.

Germany is already the European leader in renewable energy. In the wake of the war in Ukraine, the nation brought forward by more than a decade to 2035 its goal of getting to 100% renewable power. BloombergNEF forecasts that wind and solar will reach 76% of total generation by 2030.

Production on Monday is poised to peak at slightly lower levels than the record, but will approach that level again on Wednesday, according to a Bloomberg Model.

