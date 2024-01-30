(Bloomberg) -- Germany will back European Union proposals to regulate artificial intelligence after the Transport and Digital Affairs Ministry dropped its opposition to the bloc’s AI Act.

The governing alliance in Berlin reached a “workable compromise” which “lays the foundations for the development of trustworthy AI,” Volker Wissing, the minister for transport and digital affairs, said Tuesday in an emailed statement.

“I campaigned until the very end for more innovation-friendly rules,” Wissing said. “When implementing the AI Act, we will use the maximum scope to avoid double regulation and develop Europe into a major AI location that can hold its own in global competition.”

The EU reached a preliminary agreement on AI oversight in December, as it seeks to set the tone for regulating the fast-developing field. The draft legislation, which still needs to be approved by EU member states and the bloc’s parliament, includes transparency requirements for general purpose AI and additional rules for technology that poses a “systemic risk.”

Wissing, a member of the business—friendly Free Democrats, previously warned against the AI regulations having an adverse effect on innovation.

