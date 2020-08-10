Ghislaine Maxwell, facing sex-trafficking charges of underage girls tied to her former boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, says she’s being held under “onerous” conditions at a federal jail in Brooklyn, New York, including weeks of extra scrutiny under suicide watch.

Maxwell is asking to be moved out of solitary confinement and into the jail’s general population so she can prepare for trial. Her lawyers are also asking a federal judge to force prosecutors to identify the three women whom the U.S. has accused her of helping Epstein sexually abuse when they were underage.